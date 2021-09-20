WALNUT, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Farlong Pharmaceutical, a vertically integrated, plant-based ingredient and supplement company, announces, the publication of the results of their clinical trial titled "Randomized, Placebo-controlled, Triple-blind Study to Determine the Effect of Farlong Ginseng Plus® NotoGinseng Extract on Cholesterol and Blood Pressure," in Current Nutraceuticals Journal by Bentham Science.
Additional novel findings including the concept of a lack of intervention will be presented at American Heart Association's (AHA) annual Scientific Sessions 2021 with a global audience from over 100 countries. Taking place in Boston and virtually Nov. 13-15, 2021, AHA will also publish the study's abstract in Circulation, the organization's flagship scientific journal.
The study's manuscript, authored by Malkanthi Evans, Erin Lewis, David Crowley, Andy Zeng, Najla Guthrie, and Farlong's CEO and executive director, Jing Struve, documents the results from a randomized, placebo-controlled, triple-blind, parallel study on 95 healthy adults to determine the effect of Farlong NotoGinseng™ (Farlong Ginseng Plus® Panax Notoginseng extract) on cholesterol and blood pressure, conducted December 2016 through June 2019.
The study was conducted by KGK Science, Inc. "We are extremely proud that our manuscript was accepted for publication in Current Nutraceuticals based on the alignment of the manuscript with the journal's aim, scope, and peer-review process," said Dr. Erin Lewis, Lead Scientist at KGK Science Inc. Dr. Malkanthi Evans, Chief Scientific Officer at KGK states "this publication is a significant accomplishment as we are presenting a novel concept that has not been previously addressed in the nutraceutical industry."
The findings of this study demonstrated that Farlong NotoGinseng™ (Farlong Ginseng Plus® Panax Notoginseng extract) supplementation was well tolerated and may have a positive influence on reducing CVD risk by improving blood pressure and HDL-C. Sponsored by Farlong Pharmaceutical, the primary objective was the difference in serum LDL-C from baseline to week 12 between Farlong NotoGinseng™ and placebo after 12 weeks of supplementation. The secondary objectives were the difference in serum LDL-C, blood pressure, triglycerides, HDL-C, total cholesterol and endothelial vasodilation as measured by the EndoPAT from baseline to week eight and week 12 between Farlong NotoGinseng™ and placebo.
The results showed a significant decrease in serum LDL-C in Farlong NotoGinseng™ group from baseline to week eight. LDL Cholesterol is sometimes called the "bad" cholesterol because a high LDL level can lead to a buildup of cholesterol in the arteries. There was a slight increase in serum HDL-C following 12 weeks of supplementation with Farlong NotoGinseng™. HDL (high-density lipoproteins) cholesterol is the "good" cholesterol.
Notably, there were significantly more participants supplemented with FNG, 17.5% who had improvements in all three CVD risk factors (high LDL-C and systolic blood pressure and low HDL-C), compared to 5% of those on placebo at week 12. It is possible that if left unaddressed, these participants may progress to a disease state, and even a small reduction in cholesterol is clinically meaningful in populations at risk for developing cardiovascular diseases.
