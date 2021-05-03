WALNUT, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Farlong Pharmaceutical, a vertically integrated, plant-based ingredient and supplement company, is offering 20% off top selling products for women including Heart Advanced Support containing Ginseng Plus® Panax Notoginseng™ extract, JointEase with UC-II® and InnerPure® Colon Detox through May 15 in honor of Women's Health Month this May and Mother's Day.
Recognized for promoting cardiovascular health and optimal physical performance, Farlong's Heart Advanced Support utilizes Ginseng Plus® Panax Notoginseng™ extract that has been proven to deliver rapid and noticeable results. Panax Notoginseng root helps restore blood pressure to normal levels, reduce fat accumulation in the blood vessels, and alleviate chest discomfort. It also assists with proper nutrient flow to the bones and throughout the body, helping to increase the capacity to exercise while boosting energy levels and alleviating sore muscles.
Helping to reduce the effects of aging, JointEase with UC-II® works in conjunction with the immune system to encourage healthy joints, improve mobility and flexibility. The formula includes chondroitin sulfate, a patented type of Type II collagen, and glucosamine HCL that works to quickly ease joint discomfort and stiffness after two weeks of use. The collagen included is undenatured due to a patented manufacturing technique that only uses low processing temperatures to preserve the collagen's integrity and bioactivity.
Farlong's InnerPure® Colon Detox consists of a blend of eight different herbal extracts including Rhubarb root, White Atractylodes root, Immature Bitter Orange fruit, Lotus Leaf (leaf), Rubia Yunnanensis root, American Ginseng root, Cynanchum Otophyllum root and Cistanche Tubulosa (whole body). The extracts assist in promoting detoxification, maintaining healthy glowing skin, reducing dark spots and pimples, improving circulation and promoting anti-aging. As a fast acting functional supplement, it can help encourage bowel movement within hours. As as a natural weight management supplement, the herbal extracts in InnerPure® aid in digestion and help the body to better absorb nutrients from food, allowing you to eat less and still receive the energy benefits your body requires.
Farlong combines traditional processing methods with the most advanced techniques, ensuring that all decoction ingredients are transferred to full-spectrum concentrated ingredients while achieving greater levels of quality, stability and effectiveness with its own GAP (Good Agricultural Practice) certified cultivation base, cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice), certified manufacturing facilities and distribution channels for its unique and effective ingredients and formulas.
For more than 20 years, Farlong has created natural and herbal supplements to promote a healthy and natural life, focusing on top quality ingredients and ancient Chinese roots. Farlong produces its own consumer line of natural supplements from seed to shelf, beginning at its GAP certified farms located in Yunnan Province, China. The geographical area of the farm's location is known for harvesting specific medicinal Chinese herbs, proven to benefit the health and improvement for a variety of health conditions.
