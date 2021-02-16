WALNUT, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Farlong Pharmaceutical, a vertically integrated, plant-based ingredient and supplement company, is recognizing American Heart month this February by highlighting Traditional Chinese Medicine such as Ginseng Plus® Panax Notoginseng™, Heart Advanced Support and Danshen root.
Panax notoginseng is a particular type of ginseng plant whose flowers, leaves, fruit and roots are used for medicinal and therapeutic purposes, including several significant cardiovascular and neuromuscular benefits. Ginseng Plus® Panax Notoginseng™ is used to restore blood pressure to normal levels and help reduce fat accumulation in the blood vessels. Notoginseng root is traditionally used to help alleviate angina (chest pain) and heart attacks.
Farlong's Heart Advanced Support is made of Panax notoginseng root extract containing saponins that help to cleanse the blood of impurities to promote better circulation throughout the body. Danshen, the root of Salvia miltiorrhiza, is used to support ailments of the heart and blood vessels along with angina. Danshen promotes healthy blood flow and can improve circulation.
Last February, Farlong completed a three-year clinical trial to determine the effects of Ginseng Plus® Panax Notoginseng™ extract. The randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, parallel study was conducted December 2016 through June 2019 on one hundred healthy adults to determine the effect on cholesterol and blood pressure. The findings of this study demonstrated that Farlong NotoGinseng™ (Farlong Ginseng Plus® Panax Notoginseng extract) supplementation is well tolerated and has a positive influence on reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease by decreasing blood pressure and selectively increasing HDL-C. To review the full clinical study and results, please contact info@farlong.com or (888) 327-5664.
Farlong combines traditional processing methods with the most advanced techniques, ensuring that all decoction ingredients are transferred to full-spectrum concentrated ingredients while achieving greater levels of quality, stability and effectiveness with its own GAP (Good Agricultural Practice) certified cultivation base, cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice), certified manufacturing facilities and distribution channels for its unique and effective ingredients and formulas.
For more than 20 years, Farlong has created natural and herbal supplements to promote a healthy and natural life, focusing on top quality ingredients and ancient Chinese roots. Farlong produces its own consumer line of natural supplements from seed to shelf, beginning at their GAP certified farms located in Yunnan Province, China. The geographical area of the farm's location is known for harvesting specific medicinal Chinese herbs, proven to benefit the health and improvement for a variety of health conditions.
About Farlong Pharmaceutical:
Since 1998, Farlong Pharmaceutical has combined ancient Oriental medicine and modern technology to create a line of natural and safe products that promote a healthy life. Farlong is a vertically integrated herbal ingredient and supplement company with its own GAP (Good Agricultural Practice) certified cultivation base, cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice), certified manufacturing facilities and distribution channels for its unique and effective ingredients and formulas, including InnerPure® for colon detoxing, Lifeflower® breviscapine for cognitive health, Ginseng Plus® Panax Notoginseng™ for heart health and AstaBest® Astaxanthin for antioxidant nutrition. Farlong offers contract manufacturing services and ingredients for health and beauty brands to develop proprietary formulas and product lines. For more information, visit Farlong.com for supplements and 400+ ingredients, and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Media Contact
Mallory Zito, GYC Vegas, +1 (702) 964-4222, mallory@gycvegas.com
SOURCE Farlong Pharmaceutical