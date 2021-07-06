WALNUT, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Farlong Pharmaceutical, a vertically integrated, plant-based ingredient and supplement company, is offering 20% off NotoGinseng™ capsules throughout the month of July to encourage people to protect their skin from the sun and harmful damage it can cause.
While panax notoginseng is often recognized for its cardiovascular benefits such as promoting normal levels of blood pressure, assisting in reducing fat accumulation in the blood vessels, and helping to alleviate chest pain, it can also have positive ancillary effects on the skin. The extract has anti-aging effects that can help reduce skin spots and dark under-eye circles, and anti-inflammatory properties that can assist with acne flare-ups and skin conditions like psoriasis and rosacea.
In addition to NotoGinseng™ capsules, Farlong offers the herbal extract in a powder form which can be used as a nutritional supplement in foods and beverages. To further nourish the skin, Farlong has a full personal care line containing NotoGinseng™ including Sylvapure Panax Notoginseng Refreshing Rejuvenating Mask, Lightening Day Cream, Lightening Eye Cream, a Refreshing Cleanser and Rejuvenating Lotion (Toner).
Farlong combines traditional processing methods with the most advanced techniques, ensuring that all decoction ingredients are transferred to full-spectrum concentrated ingredients while achieving greater levels of quality, stability and effectiveness with its own GAP (Good Agricultural Practice) certified cultivation base, cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice), certified manufacturing facilities and distribution channels for its unique and effective ingredients and formulas.
For more than 20 years, Farlong has created natural and herbal supplements to promote a healthy and natural life, focusing on top quality ingredients and ancient roots. Farlong produces its own consumer line of natural supplements from seed to shelf, beginning at its GAP certified farms located in Yunnan Province. The geographical area of the farm's location is known for harvesting specific medicinal herbs, proven to benefit the health and improvement for a variety of health conditions.
Since 1998, Farlong Pharmaceutical has combined ancient Oriental medicine and modern technology to create a line of natural and safe products that promote a healthy life. Farlong is a vertically integrated herbal ingredient and supplement company with its own GAP (Good Agricultural Practice) certified cultivation base, cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice), certified manufacturing facilities and distribution channels for its unique and effective ingredients and formulas, including InnerPure® for colon detoxing, Lifeflower® breviscapine for cognitive health, Ginseng Plus® Panax Notoginseng™ for heart health and AstaBest® Astaxanthin for antioxidant nutrition. Farlong offers contract manufacturing services and ingredients for health and beauty brands to develop proprietary formulas and product lines. For more information, visit Farlong.com for supplements and 400+ ingredients, and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
