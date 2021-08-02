WALNUT, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just in time for back-to-school season, Farlong Pharmaceutical, a vertically integrated, plant-based ingredient and supplement company, is offering 20% off Immune Booster Cordyceps + Reishi throughout the month of August to encourage Americans of all ages to support their immune system and overall health in order to fight illnesses and germs admist an on-going pandemic.
The main ingredients of Farlong's Immune Booster is Cordyceps mushroom extract and Reishi mushroom full spectrum extract, which supports anti-aging and longevity, promotes energy and provides the immune system a natural boost. The supplement helps fight off inflammation in the body which occurs when the immune system is not able to fight off toxins such as bacteria or chemicals from the environment. When the immune system is not functioning properly, it can lead to increased tiredness and make the body more susceptible to catching an illness. The suggested use is two capsules daily taken with a meal.
With rich nutritional properties, notoginseng is another natural extract that can boost the immune system as it helps to support heart and vascular health, improve physical performance and stamina, promote healthy levels of blood pressure and help reduce fatigue by increasing energy levels. In addition to NotoGinseng™ capsules, Farlong offers the herbal extract in a powder form which can be used as a nutritional supplement in foods and beverages.
Farlong combines traditional processing methods with the most advanced techniques, ensuring that all decoction ingredients are transferred to full-spectrum concentrated ingredients while achieving greater levels of quality, stability and effectiveness with its own GAP (Good Agricultural Practice) certified cultivation base, cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice), certified manufacturing facilities and distribution channels for its unique and effective ingredients and formulas.
For more than 20 years, Farlong has created natural and herbal supplements to promote a healthy and natural life, focusing on top quality ingredients and ancient roots. Farlong produces its own consumer line of natural supplements from seed to shelf, beginning at its GAP certified farms located in Yunnan Province. The geographical area of the farm's location is known for harvesting specific medicinal herbs, proven to benefit the health and improvement for a variety of health conditions.
About Farlong Pharmaceutical:
Since 1998, Farlong Pharmaceutical has combined ancient Oriental medicine and modern technology to create a line of natural and safe products that promote a healthy life. Farlong is a vertically integrated herbal ingredient and supplement company with its own GAP (Good Agricultural Practice) certified cultivation base, cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice), certified manufacturing facilities and distribution channels for its unique and effective ingredients and formulas, including InnerPure® for colon detoxing, Lifeflower® breviscapine for cognitive health, Ginseng Plus® Panax Notoginseng™ for heart health and AstaBest® Astaxanthin for antioxidant nutrition. Farlong offers contract manufacturing services and ingredients for health and beauty brands to develop proprietary formulas and product lines. For more information, visit Farlong.com for supplements and 400+ ingredients, and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
