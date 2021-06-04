WALNUT, Calif., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Farlong Pharmaceutical, a vertically integrated, plant-based ingredient and supplement company, is offering 20% off Lifeflower® Breviscapine throughout the month of June in recognition of Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month.
Lifeflower® Breviscapine is an active flavonoid component extracted from Erigeron Breviscapus, containing more than 90 percent of scutellarin. Scutellarin has been shown to enhance memory, cognitive function and brain health; increase brain circulation; and promote the development of new blood vessels. A series of safety and efficacy studies were conducted, and the expert panel committee concluded that Lifeflower® Breviscapine manufactured consistent with cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) is GRAS based on scientific procedures for use as an ingredient in yogurt, nutritional bars, smoothies at 84 mg per serving, and dietary supplements at 200 mg per person per day.
"Our company strives to create a line of natural and safe products that promote a healthy life, which is why we are happy to help bring awareness to Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month this June," said Jing Struve, CEO and Executive Director of Farlong Pharmaceutical.
Farlong combines traditional processing methods with the most advanced techniques, ensuring that all decoction ingredients are transferred to full-spectrum concentrated ingredients while achieving greater levels of quality, stability and effectiveness with its own GAP (Good Agricultural Practice) certified cultivation base, cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice), certified manufacturing facilities and distribution channels for its unique and effective ingredients and formulas.
For more than 20 years, Farlong has created natural and herbal supplements to promote a healthy and natural life, focusing on top quality ingredients and ancient Chinese roots. Farlong produces its own consumer line of natural supplements from seed to shelf, beginning at its GAP certified farms located in Yunnan Province, China. The geographical area of the farm's location is known for harvesting specific medicinal Chinese herbs, proven to benefit the health and improvement for a variety of health conditions.
Since 1998, Farlong Pharmaceutical has combined ancient Oriental medicine and modern technology to create a line of natural and safe products that promote a healthy life. Farlong is a vertically integrated herbal ingredient and supplement company with its own GAP (Good Agricultural Practice) certified cultivation base, cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice), certified manufacturing facilities and distribution channels for its unique and effective ingredients and formulas, including InnerPure® for colon detoxing, Lifeflower® breviscapine for cognitive health, Ginseng Plus® Panax Notoginseng™ for heart health and AstaBest® Astaxanthin for antioxidant nutrition. Farlong offers contract manufacturing services and ingredients for health and beauty brands to develop proprietary formulas and product lines. For more information, visit Farlong.com for supplements and 400+ ingredients, and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
