WALNUT, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Farlong Pharmaceutical, a vertically integrated, plant-based ingredient and supplement company, will be offering 15% off its supplement line (certain restrictions apply) for a holiday sale December 18-December 25, 2021. The week-long sale will include two top-selling detox products to help shed any extra holiday weight gain – Farlong's InnerPure® and InnerPure® Colon Detox.
InnerPure® is an all-natural health supplement blend of eight different herbal extracts. Its many properties include the ability to promote detoxification and healthy and glowing skin, reduce dark spots and pimples, improve circulation, and promote anti-aging. After indulging in holiday festivities, InnerPure® can be a powerful tool for managing weight as it helps with digestion by assisting the body to better absorb nutrients from food, allowing you to eat less and still receive the energy benefits. It also enhances the metabolism which can assist in burning off fat more efficiently, especially during exercise. It is best used in combination with exercise for maximum weight management benefits.
InnerPure® Colon Detox is a vegetarian-friendly combination of five herbs for detoxification and three tonifying herbs. Collectively, they support a healthy digestive system and regular bowel movements, alleviating discomfort associated with indigestion, constipation, and bad breath. The supplement works by improving blood circulation, discharging toxins, and slowing the effects of aging. As a build-up of toxins in the body can create a sluggish and tired feeling, detoxifying can increase energy levels, reduce digestive system inflammation, promote better moods, and result in healthier skin. The supplement can help support long-term weight management by eliminating toxins that interfere with ideal metabolic function, and eliminate free radicals, which are associated with poor physical health and can also harm your mental health. Studies have shown by eliminating these toxins, users are able to think more clearly, sleep better, and have overall higher energy levels.
Both products are developed using Rhubarb (root), White Atractylodes (root), Immature Bitter Orange (fruit), Lotus Leaf (leaf), Rubia Yunnanensis (root), American Ginseng (root), Cynanchum Otophyllum (root) and Cistanche Tubulosa (whole plant).
For more than 20 years, Farlong has created natural and herbal supplements to promote a healthy and natural life, focusing on top quality ingredients and ancient roots. Farlong produces its own consumer line of natural supplements from seed to shelf, beginning at its GAP certified farms located in Yunnan Province. The geographical area of the farm's location is known for harvesting specific medicinal herbs, proven to benefit the health and improvement for a variety of health conditions.
Farlong is a science-based and vertically integrated functional ingredient and formula provider who has more than 23 years of experience focusing on discovering, developing, and providing safe, effective, and unique medicinal herbs, plant extracts, and formulas with its own GAP (Good Agricultural Practice) certified cultivation base, cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) certified manufacturing facilities and distribution channels. Combining ancient Oriental medicine and modern technology, Farlong provides unique and effective ingredients and formulas, including InnerPure® for colon detoxing, Lifeflower® breviscapine for cognitive health, Ginseng Plus® Panax Notoginseng™ for heart health and AstaBest® Astaxanthin for antioxidant nutrition. Farlong offers contract manufacturing services and ingredients for health and beauty brands to develop proprietary formulas and product lines. For more information, visit Farlong.com for supplements and 400+ ingredients, and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
