HOUSTON, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Farouk Shami, Founder and Chairman of Farouk Systems, Inc. (creators of CHI & BioSilk) and John McCall, Vice Chairman, have begun the manufacturing of CHI® and BioSilk®'s first hand sanitizer lines. The company will be donating $1 million worth of the CHI® Organic Gardens Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer to the City of Houston and they have already donated to the City of Tomball, TX. Dr. Shami is compelled to not only help his fellow Houstonians but increase production of hand sanitizer to help hospitals, hairdressers, salons and consumers have access to an FDA approved product with higher levels of alcohol. Dr. Shami has ramped up the manufacturing of the new CHI® Organic Gardens Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer and the BioSilk® Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer with Soothing Aloe Vera.
Watch Video Here = https://farouk.box.com/s/usalzpi06rwjqg4qtdzu97wdyqsqvu2o
Both products contain organic aloe vera grown at the CHI® Organic Gardens. Farouk Systems, Inc. has been growing organic aloe vera - a main ingredient used in many hand sanitizers.
According to Dr. Farouk Shami, "As a nation, we are being challenged by a world-wide pandemic. It is our responsibility as Americans, business professionals and human beings to do everything we can to help with supplying America with vital products, equipment and supplies necessary to help fight this virus. Our company and manufacturing facility are equipped to step up in any way we can to help our fellow Americans maintain some sort of protection against COVID-19 with the proper hand sanitizers. We wish you all to remain safe and healthy. May God bless all of you."
Shami is working on production of two more hand sanitizers made with hydrogen peroxide, alcohol and glycerin and is working on antibacterial hand soap.
CHI® Organic Gardens Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer and BioSilk® Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer with Soothing Aloe Vera contain 77% by volume natural denatured alcohol along with Aloe Leaf Extract that is soothing and maintains moisture. The formula also has glycerin and a lemon-citrus fragrance. It will come in four sizes: 25oz, 12oz, 6oz and 2oz.
Orders are being accepted and will be filled on a first come first serve basis.
Available at:
https://chi.com/chi-products/chi-organic-gardens/chi-organic-gardens-moisturizing-hand-sanitizer/
https://chi.com/chi-products/chi-organic-gardens/biosilk-moisturizing-hand-sanitizer/
About Farouk Systems:
Farouk Systems, Inc. is a Houston based company of hairdressers for hairdressers. They manufacture high quality professional hair care products, including industry-leading brands CHI® and BioSilk®. Farouk Systems was founded in 1986 by Dr. Farouk Shami, a hairdresser whose mission is to provide the professional beauty industry with the most advanced American technology based upon "Education, Environment and Ethics". Farouk Systems distributes its products throughout the United States and to over 150 countries worldwide. Please visit our website at www.farouk.com and like us on facebook.com/farouksystems.
