HOUSTON, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashley Black, inventor of the FasciaBlaster tools, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Entrepreneur of the Year - Health Products & Services category in The 18th Annual American Business Awards® today.
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible for nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
More than 3,600 nominations from top organizations in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.
"I am always so humbled to win awards, especially one as significant as the Gold Stevie Award recipient this year for being the Entrepreneur of the Year category," said Ashley Black. "This past year has been totally incredible with the launch of Europe, Canada and Australia. Going into new markets reminds me of how incredible Americans are, in taking a chance and trusting me to help them be empowered to approach health care in a new way. 100% of our success is the commitment of every team member we have putting user's needs first. If we can improve their lives, ours and mine will naturally changes as a result. I'm so honored that the American Business Awards can see our unwavering passion."
In 2019, Ashley Black co-authored and published a peer-reviewed study in the Cogent Medical Journal titled, "The effects of fascia manipulation with fascia devices on myofascial tissue, subcutaneous fat, and cellulite in adult women." This study brings attention to the importance of our body's fascia, which the health, medical and beauty industries have overlooked historically. 100% of participants saw a statistically significant reduction in, and in some cases full elimination of cellulite, which the industries have claimed there is no cure for. The study also showed collagen production, decreased inflammation, reversing tissue damage and host of other ground breaking discoveries. Additionally, Ashley Black was named Top Inventor and Business Innovator of the Year for 2019 by IAOTP (International Association of Top Professionals) and made the INC. 5000 List of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, ranking at #565.
Judges of the 2020 American Business Awards® were extremely impressed by Ashley Black, the FasciaBlaster and her achievements stating, "The non-invasive invention to improve the wellness, health and appearance is truly incredible"; "The published data Ashley found in 2019 is extremely impressive and shows that her product isn't making false promises, but actually does what it says it will. That's extremely important in today's times of consistent false and deceiving claims in our products"; and "An inspiring entrepreneur leading a revolutionary movement of research about fascia and has been highly recognized for her efforts."
"Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5."
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About Ashley Black:
Ashley Black is a #1 National Bestselling Author of The Cellulite Myth, Co- author of the scientific paper "The Effects of Fascia manipulation with Fascia Devices on Myofascial Tissue, Subcutaneous Fat and Cellulite in Adult Women" and Inventor of the FasciaBlaster®. After suffering from Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis, a bone eating infection and a total hip replacement, she had no choice but to look for answers that would defy her medical prognosis of a life of pain management and debilitation. She discovered that limitations and pain in her body were due to thickening and scarring of fascia, the "sheets" of connective tissue that connect, penetrate, envelope, and surround every organ, joint, muscle, and system of the body. This contributed to the creation of a new field of science: Fasciology™ – the study of fascia. Since 1999 Ashley forged a career as a fascia authority with personal clients in pro sports and Hollywood. The results with her personal clients inspired her to invent the FasciaBlaster® tools in 2014. Many versions of the FasciaBlaster and complimentary products have followed and Ashley is dedicated to helping the masses. Her mission in life is to bring evidence based body hacks to reverse aging and improve health naturally to market. Her moto is "if it doesn't exist, invent it" which has led to her creating products that empower users take care of themselves and teach her knowledge to progressive health care practitioners and healers. The world is listening and responding, and Ashley couldn't be more thrilled about the shift.
For more information www.AshleyBlackGuru.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of The 2020 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.