NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The winners of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality.
Jvion's COVID Community Vulnerability Map was selected as an honorable mention in the Pandemic Response category. The publicly-available map leverages Jvion's proven clinical AI to highlight the communities most vulnerable for life-threatening complications from COVID-19 — due to a variety of socioeconomic and environmental risk factors such as air pollution, poverty, and high rates of retail workers, among others. Leveraging its AI, CORE, which contains experiential, referential and social determinants of health data combined with publicly available data, Jvion managed to build and release the map just days after the WHO categorized the novel coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic.
Since its debut in March 2020, Jvion's map has been viewed over 2 million times, helping health systems allocate resources to support their most vulnerable patients, as well as assisting other organizations such as the Medical University of South Carolina with targeted community outreach. The map has since been updated to show communities' priority for vaccination based on CDC guidelines.
Now in its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 33 winners, more than 400 finalists, and more than 800 honorable mentions—with Health and Wellness, AI & Data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. Plus, several new categories were added, including Pandemic Response, Urban Design, and Architecture. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.
Showcasing some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling exigent global challenges, Fast Company's Summer 2021 issue (on newsstands May 10) highlights, among others, a lifesaving bassinet; the world's largest carbon sink, thanks to carbon-eating concrete; 3D-printed schools; an at-home COVID-19 testing kit; a mobile voting app; and the world's cleanest milk.
"At a time when the world faces so many daunting challenges, it's an honor to be recognized by Fast Company among so many other inspiring and innovative solutions," said Dr. John Showalter, MD, MSIS, who together with a broader Jvion team led the creation of the COVID Vulnerability Map. "After the H1N1 pandemic, the CDC called for scientists to proactively use data to predict the impact of infectious diseases on socioeconomically disadvantaged communities. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, we were ready to answer that call with our CORE, which was already trained to predict how socioeconomic factors influence health outcomes at the community level. Congrats to the whole Jvion team who worked hard to make this achievement possible."
"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."
About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.
About Jvion
Jvion, a leader in clinical artificial intelligence, enables providers, payers and other healthcare entities to identify and prevent avoidable patient harm, utilization and costs. An industry first, the Jvion CORE™ goes beyond predictive analytics and machine learning to identify patients on a trajectory to becoming high-risk. Jvion then determines the interventions that will more effectively reduce risk and enable clinical and operational action. The CORE accelerates time to value by leveraging established patient-level intelligence to drive engagement across healthcare organizations, populations, and individuals. To date, the Jvion CORE has been deployed across hundreds of clients and resulted in millions saved. For more information, visit https://www.jvion.com.
