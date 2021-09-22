TORONTO, ON, Sep. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Single cell sorting and isolation has traditionally been a bottleneck in the workflows for single cell cloning, single cell genomics, rare cell isolation, synthetic biology and other applications. Existing techniques such as fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS) often leads to compromised cell viability and poor outgrowth, contamination, clogging, in addition to the operational complexity and high maintenance requirement, while manual limiting dilution is inefficient, unreliable and highly labor-intensive. As such, there has been an urgent need for fast and easy single cell dispensing technology that is at the same time gentle to the cells and can preserve their viability and integrity. There is also a need for quick sorting of tens of thousands of cells for single cell genomics, such as sample prep for 10x Genomics workflow.
In this presentation, the speaker will discuss an innovative technology to address these needs. It combines the benefits of three key technologies: microfluidics, flow cytometry and liquid dispensing. The unique combination of these techniques enables users to accomplish single cell sorting and dispensing in one step, providing fast, easy and gentle sorting and isolation of single cells. This will simplify and empower a number of single cell applications, including cell line development, single cell genomics and proteomics, cell line engineering and CRISPR, monoclonal antibody development, synthetic biology, and rare cell isolation such as circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and circulating fetal cells.
Join John Lee, Applications Scientist, Namocell in a live webinar on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 1pm EDT to discover how this technology can help optimize a single cell workflow and deliver desired results.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Fast, Gentle and Easy Single Cell Isolation.
