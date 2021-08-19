GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fastaff Travel Nursing and US Nursing Corporation earned recognition by Inc. Magazine on the annual Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest growing private companies.
Started in 1982, the list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. It represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"We are honored to be selected for recognition on this impressive list of companies," said Bart Valdez, Chief Executive Officer of CCRR, Inc; the parent of the combined healthcare staffing platforms comprised of Fastaff, LLC; Stella.ai; trustaff Management, LLC; and U.S. Nursing Corporation. "I am immensely proud of the passion and unwavering commitment of our team to place healthcare professionals where they're needed most. The rapid growth we saw despite the challenges of the last year and a half is a testament to the dedication and entrepreneurial spirit they bring to their jobs every day."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."
The 2021 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2020. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent.
About Fastaff Travel Nursing®
Over 30 years ago, Fastaff pioneered the practice of Rapid Response℠ travel nurse staffing. Since then, the company has grown to become the leading crisis provider of experienced nurses to hospitals experiencing urgent and crucial situations nationwide. With a guaranteed delivery in ten days or less, and often in 24-48 hours, Fastaff is recognized as the most reliable partner to ensure uninterrupted high-quality patient care in hospitals, healthcare systems and communities facing turbulent times. Fastaff provides enriching employment opportunities to nurses while also providing the highest pay in the industry to meet acute staffing needs and provide unparalleled patient care.
Visit http://www.fastaff.com for more information and connect with Fastaff on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.
About U.S. Nursing
Since 1989, U.S. Nursing has been working with healthcare facilities and nursing professionals to provide comprehensive staffing solutions during labor disputes. U.S. Nursing has staffed or helped avert more than 95% of all healthcare labor disputes nationwide, and is the pioneer and industry leader for comprehensive services throughout strike preparation and implementation.
When facing an organized labor strike, U.S. Nursing helps facilities negotiate from a position of strength. In the event of a job action, U.S. Nursing will provide a core group of proven and experienced healthcare professionals who can hit the ground running to ensure continuous, quality patient care.
Visit http://www.usnursing.com for more information.
About Inc. Media
Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
Media Contact
Jon Pushkin, Pushkin Public Relations, +1 (303) 725-5031, jon@pushkinpr.com
SOURCE Fastaff Travel Nursing and US Nursing Corporation