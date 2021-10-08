PHOENIX, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FastMed Urgent Care, one of the nation's largest independent urgent care providers, has expanded its rapid COVID-19 antigen testing to its nearly 100 CareSpot and MedPost clinics in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.
"Increasing the availability of fast and reliable COVID-19 testing helps patients take the proper precautions and get the needed care as soon as possible," said Lane Tassin, M.D., FastMed's Chief Medical Officer. "The pandemic is still very active and being able to help slow the spread through rapid testing is a service to our patients and communities."
FastMed, CareSpot and MedPost clinics have served as the front door of healthcare since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic offering testing, vaccines, telemedicine through FastMed and in-clinic evaluations and care. FastMed rolled out rapid antigen testing to its FastMed clinics in Arizona, North Carolina and Texas this summer.
Now all nearly 200 of its clinics, including CareSpot and MedPost, have rapid antigen testing.
For patients with COVID-19 symptoms or possible exposure to the coronavirus, a diagnostic test is a good way to find out if you are currently infected and whether further isolation is necessary. All COVID-19 tests include a provider evaluation during the in-clinic visit. The rapid COVID-19 antigen test is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients.
Schedule a visit at FastMed.com, CareSpot.com or MedPost.com.
About FastMed
FastMed is one of the nation's largest urgent care providers, with nearly 200 clinics in Arizona, California, Florida, North Carolina and Texas. FastMed provides a broad range of acute/episodic, preventive, and occupational healthcare – in its clinics and via telemedicine – as well as family medicine at selected clinics. FastMed is one of the few urgent care providers in the nation that has earned The Joint Commission's coveted Gold Seal of Approval® for quality, safety and infection control in ambulatory healthcare. For more information, visit http://www.fastmed.com.
