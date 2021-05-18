PHOENIX, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FastMed, one of the nation's largest urgent care providers, now offers rapid antibody testing at all its 105 clinics across Arizona, North Carolina and Texas. The finger-prick blood test will detect whether a patient has developed antibodies to the virus causing COVID-19 from vaccination or previous COVID-19 infection. Patients will receive results within an hour, whereas other antibody results could take up to several days.

"The COVID-19 antibody test offered at FastMed detects both nucleocapsid as well as spike protein antibodies and can determine antibody response both to infection and vaccination," said Lane Tassin, M.D., co-chief medical officer at FastMed. "Many patients may be reassured or take comfort in the knowledge that they likely have some degree of protection against a potentially severe illness."

FastMed anticipates that a large percentage of antibody tests will be requested by patients who want to know if they previously had COVID-19 and/or are curious if they developed antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 as an effective response to their vaccine. It is important to note that health officials do not know what extent or how long a person with SARS-CoV-2 antibodies is protected from reinfection.

In addition to now offering the rapid antibody test, FastMed continues to offer a variety of COVID-19 diagnostic tests to meet patients' different needs. These diagnostic tests can determine whether you currently have COVID-19, and can be a useful tool when traveling or before seeing family and friends. Besides an RT-PCR test where the results are available in a few days, FastMed offers two rapid testing options that produce results while patients are still in its clinics.

All of FastMed's COVID-19 diagnostic tests are covered by insurance, but self-pay options are also available. To learn more about FastMed's COVID-19 testing options, visit https://www.fastmed.com/services/coronavirus-testing/. To find a clinic near you, please visit http://www.fastmed.com/.

###

About FastMed

FastMed is one of the nation's largest urgent care providers, with 192 clinics in Arizona, California, Florida, North Carolina and Texas. FastMed provides a broad range of acute/ episodic, preventive, and occupational healthcare – in its clinics and via telemedicine – as well as family medicine at selected clinics. FastMed is one of the few urgent care providers in the nation that has earned The Joint Commission's coveted Gold Seal of Approval® for quality, safety and infection control in ambulatory healthcare. For more information, visit http://www.fastmed.com.

Media Contact

Taylor Tiner, Serendipit Consulting, 6022835209, taylor@serendipitconsulting.com

 

SOURCE FastMed

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.