PHOENIX, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FastMed today announced that it will now offer the COVID-19 vaccine to help further mitigate the spread of the virus. Three Arizona FastMed locations have immediately begun facilitating vaccine distribution including Chandler (3705 S Arizona Ave, Suite 1), Goodyear (1507 N Litchfield Rd, Suite 200), and Tucson (2510 E Broadway Blvd).
Furthermore, as early as Monday, June 14, vaccine distribution efforts will continue to expand into other Arizona locations including two clinics in Phoenix at 3131 E Thunderbird Rd, Suite 73 and 8260 W Indian School Rd., Suite 1. Additional clinics in Texas and North Carolina will begin offering the vaccine later this month.
"We're looking to offer an easy and accessible option for patients who have not received their vaccine," said Lane Tassin, M.D., co-chief medical officer for FastMed. "This is another way that we continue to provide our patients with high-quality, convenient, affordable and compassionate care."
At the start of and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, FastMed has served as a resource for COVID-19 assessment and care, being the front door of healthcare and telemedicine, offering a variety of diagnostic and rapid antibody testing services, all while maintaining the highest level of safety standards and infection control as recognized by being awarded The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® in Ambulatory Care. FastMed has played a role in the care and is now adapting to offer the vaccine.
Although FastMed clinics welcome walk-ins, it's highly recommended that patients schedule their visit online. To learn more about FastMed and find a location near you, please visit https://www.fastmed.com/.
