By Fattah Neuroscience Global Advisors

PHILADELPHIA, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fattah Neuroscience Global Advisors hosts a symposium called, 'Work-Life and Mental Health: COVID-19 and the Mental Health of the Employees and Employers' with national recognized distinguished panelists to discuss the COVID – 19 and its impact on mental health.

The experts include: Garen Staglin, Founder, One Mind; Arthur C. Evans, PhD., CEO, American Psychological Association; Vicky Yamamoto, PhD., Executive Director, Society for Brain Mapping; Alejandra Y. Castillo, Former National Director Minority Business Development Agency; and Salima Pace, Secretary-Treasurer Hospital Workers Union.

Convened by the Fattah Neuroscience Global Advisors, LLC, the virtual event is scheduled for today March 19, 2021 at 2:00pm, Eastern Standard Time.  This event is free, and participants are welcomed to join the conversation by registering on the following link: https://www.fattahadvisors.com/319.

Sponsors for the event include: The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, Philadelphia Works Inc, and the Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics.

This event is a second in a series of events sponsored by the Fattah Neuroscience Global Advisors, LLC.  In December 2020 the consulting firm sponsored a virtual forum for congressional leaders entitled, COVID-19 and its Neuropsychiatric Impact

For further information, the organization will post events and projects on its website, www.fattahadvisors.com.

Event Director: Wade Redcross   

Wade@fattahadvisors.com

SOURCE Fattah Neuroscience Global Advisors

