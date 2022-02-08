SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seraphina Therapeutics, with its patented dietary supplement fatty15 and ingredient FA15, was recognized by "Nutritional Outlook Magazine", "W Magazine", "Thingtesting", and "The Quality Edit" for its groundbreaking work with C15:0, a saturated fat discovered as essential to maintaining health. Seraphina was chosen by these organizations for being a company that has brought a product to the market that "has scientifically proven to fortify our cells against age by strengthening cell membranes, boosting mitochondria, and promoting mind and body health." (Quality Edit).
The fatty15 and FA15 products that were chosen for these top reviews were by editors and customers alike. The Quality Edit, W Magazine, Nutritional Outlook Magazine, and Thingtesting all recognize companies whose trailblazing achievements are helping to shape, for the better, the state of the dietary supplement and natural products industry. In the feature article on Seraphina Therapeutics and fatty15, "Thingtesting" editors shared that fatty15, which was also voted by customers as a "Thingtesting" Best Of product of 2021, can help promote healthier metabolism, better mood, and balanced immunity—plus, increased sleep and decreased stress.
Seraphina Therapeutics launched fatty15 during January 2021, which sold out in less than 6 weeks and has maintained a consistently high monthly customer retention rate of greater than 90%. The company is the first to discover C15:0 as an essential fatty acid and to bring its pure and vegan-friendly C15:0 powder ingredient (called FA15) to the world via fatty15. FA15 acquired GRAS status earlier in 2021, and a randomized, double-blinded, and placebo-controlled clinical trial to evaluate the physiological benefits of fatty15 is underway at the University of California, San Diego.
Seraphina Therapeutics, with its fatty15 supplement and FA15 ingredient, is continuing to lead research on C15:0 and other nutrients critical to ensuring healthy aging at the cellular level. These awards are a key milestone for Seraphina, which has raised $13.2M in Series A financing to expand the science, awareness, and commercial growth of fatty15 and FA15 during 2022.
About Seraphina Therapeutics:
Seraphina Therapeutics is a team of doctors, scientists, and innovators who work hard every day to help people age smarter and healthier. Seraphina's founders have spent over 15 years working on a big discovery that fits in one tiny pill—C15:0 (FA15), the first essential fatty acid to be found in 90 years. Fatty15 is Seraphina's breakthrough, patented, and award-winning pure C15:0 supplement that enables a reset on healthy aging at the cellular level, resulting in benefits that can be felt within weeks and seen within months.
Media Contact
Emma Lombardi, GR0, (310) 439-1887, press@gr0.com
SOURCE Seraphina Therapeutics