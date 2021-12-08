LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seraphina Therapeutics, with its patented dietary supplement fatty15 and ingredient FA15TM, was recognized by Nutritional Outlook Magazine as 2021 Best of the Industry Award winner. Seraphina was chosen for this award for its groundbreaking work in C15:0 and for being a company that "has not only taken on the mantle of bringing a completely novel nutrient to the market but [has] a larger ambition of correcting a major nutrient deficiency."
The Best of the Industry Award is chosen by Nutritional Outlook's editors, with input from the editorial advisory board, who recognize companies whose trailblazing achievements are helping to shape, for the better, the state of the dietary supplement and natural products industry. Each year, only four leaders are chosen in different categories. In its feature article on Seraphina Therapeutics and fatty15, Sebastian Krawiec at Nutritional Outlook shared that Seraphina is poised to become a leader in developing scientifically substantiated nutritional solutions, especially as the body of research on C15:0's health benefits continues to grow.
Seraphina Therapeutics launched fatty15 during January 2021, which sold out in 6 weeks and has maintained a consistently high monthly customer retention rate of greater than 90%. The company is the first to discover C15:0 as essential fatty acid and to bring its pure and vegan-friendly C15:0 powder ingredient (called FA15TM) to the world via fatty15. FA15TM acquired GRAS status earlier this year, and a randomized, double-blinded, and placebo-controlled clinical trial to evaluate the physiological benefits of fatty15 is underway at the University of California, San Diego.
A growing body of science supports C15:0 as the first essential fatty acid to be discovered in 90 years, which means that C15:0 is required by our bodies to maintain our health, especially with age. In large prospective population studies, higher dietary and body levels of C15:0 have been linked to living longer, as well as improved heart, metabolic, and liver health. As published in Nature's Scientific Reports, the pure powder C15:0 ingredient in fatty15 has been shown to improve cellular health and reverse key hallmarks of aging, primarily by targeting key receptors (called PPAR ɑ/δ) that regulate metabolism, immunity, mood, sleep, and appetite, as well as strengthening cell membranes and repairing mitochondria. In these studies, daily supplementation with C15:0 resulted in improved cholesterol, glucose, immune, red blood cell, and liver health in vivo.
Seraphina Therapeutics, with its fatty15 supplement and FA15TM ingredient, is continuing to lead research on C15:0 and other nutrients critical to ensuring healthy aging at the cellular level. This industry award is a key milestone for Seraphina, which has raised $13.2M in Series A financing to expand the science, awareness, and commercial growth of fatty15 and FA15TM during 2022.
About Seraphina Therapeutics
Seraphina Therapeutics is a team of doctors, scientists, and innovators who work hard every day to help people age smarter and healthier. We've spent over 15 years working on a big discovery that fits in one tiny pill—C15:0 (FA15TM), the first essential fatty acid to be found in 90 years. Fatty15 is our breakthrough, patented, and award-winning pure C15:0 supplement that enables a reset on healthy aging at the cellular level, resulting in benefits that can be felt within weeks and seen within months.
