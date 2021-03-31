SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The medical experts at Seraphina Therapeutics, have released their official guide on lactose intolerance, from their leading experts Stephanie Venn-Watson DVM, MPH, and Eric Venn-Watson, MD, MBA. This useful resource shares from the combined wealth of knowledge of her experience as a public health scientist with 70 peer-reviewed scientific publications, and his 20+ years of service as a military physician. In this guide, they explain the basics of lactose intolerance, as well as how those affected by it can alter their diets and even utilize supplements to consume any missed nutrients.
Lactose intolerance is the body's inability to properly digest lactose, a sugar found in milk products. The human body requires an enzyme in their body called lactase in order to break down lactose, so lactose intolerance can directly be linked to deficient lactase. While there is no cure for this condition, it is also advised that those who experience lactose intolerance symptoms continue to consume dairy products, as they contain valuable vitamin D and calcium, as well as valuable dietary fat known as C15:0 (also called pentadecanoic acid).
Stephanie Venn-Watson has two decades of experience working to improve the health of dolphins, and through these efforts saw the positive effects of C15:0 in their diets. A group of dolphins living in Florida ate fish rich in C15:0 and had better metabolic and liver health than their counterparts in California; when the California dolphins were introduced to C15:0 they saw a 72% improvement in cellular stability and improved metabolic health. Through their continued research, the Venn-Watsons found that C15:0 can help the human body at the cellular level, by promoting mitochondrial health, balance cellular homeostasis, and support cellular structure. This means that the body's cells can live longer, and the mitochondria that generate your body's energy don't slow as much with age. While the primary source of C15:0 for dolphins is from specific types of fish, the primary C15:0 source for people are whole fat dairy products, including milk.
In their guide on lactose intolerance, the Venn-Watsons explain that there are some foods that can contain both vitamin D and calcium, and can be used to supplement some of this intake. These include tofu, cooked broccoli, fortified soy and almond milk, fortified cereals, canned fish, leafy greens and collards, and garbanzo, kidney, and navy beans. However, these foods lack in C15:0, which is emerging as critical for heart health, red blood cell health, liver health, balanced immunity, and maintaining a healthy metabolism. To those who are lactose intolerant and need to insert C15:0 into their diets, the Venn-Watsons recommend fatty15, the first and only supplement for this essential fat.
This supplement is not just designed to help your body, but also the environment. Fatty15 is a completely vegan supplement and comes in a reusable glass bottle with wooden cap, and refills are shipped in packages made with recycled paper. This packaging is entirely recyclable and made with sustainable materials, to help promote a healthy planet alongside a healthy self.
Interested users can order a 30-day trial kit for $49.95 or a 90-day supply for $119.95, with the ability to subscribe and save 20%. Shipping on all orders is free, and customers are able to cancel their subscriptions at any time.
