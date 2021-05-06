OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb -- Favorite Healthcare Staffing celebrates its 40th anniversary this year as one of the industry's fastest growing healthcare staffing providers. Founded in 1981 as Favorite Nurses, the company's 31 operation centers employ Nursing and Allied Health professionals nationwide.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Favorite has experienced rapid expansion and mobilized more than 16,000 healthcare professionals across the country. Favorite also saw monumental growth with its Travel Nursing Division growing over 1000% in the first quarter 2021. The company is in the process of increasing recruitment efforts through hiring an additional 100 healthcare recruiters for the Travel Nursing Division located in Overland Park, Kansas.
Favorite's expansion comes at a significant time in the company's history, as this year marks their 40th anniversary. With exciting new ventures planned for the near future, Favorite's new Corporate Headquarters, located in Overland Park, KS, is being built at 98th and Metcalf in the Kompass Tower. Favorite continues to invest in state-of-the-art technology and their innovative mobile app that allows employees to manage their schedule, submit timecards, and search for new job opportunities.
"At Favorite, we pride ourselves in creating jobs and providing qualified and dependable talent whenever, wherever needed," said Chris Brink, Favorite's President. "Over the past year, we have been challenged to be more responsive than ever. Our technological innovations have allowed us to increase our speed to hire and fill critical positions on a national level."
This week, Favorite commemorates its anniversary on their annual holiday, Favorite Friday. During the week they recognize the efforts of their branch and corporate employees. The holiday kicks off the beginning of National Nurses Week where they honor their temporary nursing professionals who emulate Favorite's core value of others before self.
About Favorite Healthcare Staffing
Favorite Healthcare Staffing is the nation's premier provider of healthcare professionals, offering a full range of travel nursing, per diem, allied health, non-clinical and emergency relief staffing, as well as permanent placement opportunities. Favorite continues to set the industry standard for quality, service and integrity in healthcare staffing and services.
Media Contact
Nicole Bates, Favorite Healthcare Staffing, +1 (813) 468-6072, nbates@favoritestaffing.com
SOURCE Favorite Healthcare Staffing