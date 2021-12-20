OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Favorite Healthcare Staffing has again been named to Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms List and has reached their highest ranking to date.
For 2021 (based on 2020 revenue), Favorite was named as the:
- 8th Largest U.S. Healthcare Staffing Firm (up from 22nd)
- 5th Largest U.S. Travel Nurse Staffing Firm (up from 28th)
- 10th Largest U.S. Per Diem Nurse Staffing Firm
- 17th Largest U.S. Allied Healthcare Staffing Firm
- 35th Largest U.S. Staffing Firm (up from 137th)
- 14th Fastest-Growing U.S. Staffing Firm
"For 40 years Favorite has fostered a culture of others before self which inspires our employees to cultivate better relationships with our clients and healthcare professionals nationwide," said Chris Brink, Favorite's President. "Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am proud of our company's response to meet the challenges our clients have faced in the staffing industry."
On the heels of Favorite's highest revenue year to date, they are poised for further growth and expansion by continued investment in technology and recruitment efforts. Through technological advances, Favorite's development of their innovative mobile app has allowed them to fill critical positions across the country.
"We were thrilled to see our Travel Nurse Staffing Firm ranking skyrocket," said Corey Shepard, Vice President over the Travel Nursing Division at Favorite. "Our monumental growth in our Travel Nursing Division over the last couple years has allowed us to increase our recruitment efforts company-wide with a focus on expanding our team to 100 healthcare recruiters within the department."
About Favorite Healthcare Staffing
Favorite Healthcare Staffing is the nation's premier provider of healthcare professionals, offering a full range of travel nursing, per diem, allied health, non-clinical and emergency relief staffing, as well as permanent placement opportunities. Favorite continues to set the industry standard for quality, service and integrity in healthcare staffing and services.
