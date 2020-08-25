FDA Accepts Filing of New Drug Application for Tepotinib for the Treatment of Patients with Metastatic NSCLC with METex14 Skipping Alterations

- Tepotinib granted Priority Review and is being evaluated under FDA Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program - Tepotinib is a highly targeted inhibitor of c-MET that is administered as a once-daily oral tablet - Data show robust, consistent and durable clinical response across different lines of therapy, including in patients with brain metastases, and as assessed by liquid biopsy or tissue biopsy