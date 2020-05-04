- Fensolvi is the only six-month, subcutaneously administered leuprolide acetate approved for the treatment of pediatric patients two years of age and older with Central Precocious Puberty - FDA approval was based on data from a multicenter, open-label, single-arm Phase 3 study with twice-yearly dosing - Fensolvi demonstrated clinical efficacy in suppressing sex hormone levels and arresting or reversing progression of puberty with a favorable safety and tolerability profile