- This FDA approval is the third for Ofev® (nintedanib), first approved for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) in 2014 - Ofev slowed lung function decline by 57 percent relative to placebo across overall study population as assessed by the annual rate of decline in forced vital capacity in the Phase III INBUILD® trial - Chronic fibrosing ILDs in which lung fibrosis continues to worsen include a large group of diseases that may lead to a serious pulmonary condition with irreversible scarring of lung tissue