SILVER SPRING, Md., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- According to a new U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) survey, 71% of U.S. adults strongly agree that eating a healthy diet is important for long-term health. However, only 44% strongly agree they are confident they know how to choose healthy foods, and just 29% think their overall dietary habits are excellent or very good. This March, during National Nutrition Month®, learn how you can use the updated Nutrition Facts label to make informed food choices that contribute to lifelong healthy eating habits with the FDA's Nutrition Education Resources and Materials

What's New with the Nutrition Facts Label

The new and improved Nutrition Facts label can be found on food and beverage packages. Some of the changes include updated serving sizes; larger, bolder calories; and updated Daily Values and nutrient listings. Learn more about the changes with The New Nutrition Facts Label: What's in it for you? campaign: www.FDA.gov/NewNutritionFactsLabel. Use these education materials to learn how to use the label as a tool for maintaining healthy dietary practices.

For Health Educators

For Youth & Youth Educators

  • Read the Label materials challenge kids ages 9 to 13 to look for and use the Nutrition Facts label on food and beverage packages.
  • Science and Our Food Supply is a collection of free supplementary curricula about nutrition, food safety, and agricultural biotechnology, designed for middle and high school classrooms.
  • Whyville Snack Shack games test tweens' knowledge about making healthy snack choices that can keep them feeling great.

For Older Adults

  • The How-To Guide for Older Adults is a tool to help older adults make informed food choices that can have positive effects on their health and wellness.

For Physicians & Healthcare Professionals

Use FDA's resources and materials this month and throughout the year to learn about the importance of good nutrition. For more information about the refreshed Nutrition Facts label and Nutrition Facts label education campaign, visit www.FDA.gov/NewNutritionFactsLabel and watch this Q&A video featuring the Director of FDA's Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition.

