FDA grants Emergency Use Authorisation for baricitinib in hospitalised COVID-19 patients nine months after initial hypothesis was published by BenevolentAI

- Baricitinib was identified by researchers at BenevolentAI as a potential treatment for COVID-19 in early February 2020. - The FDA authorisation enables immediate use of baricitinib in combination with remdesivir to treat hospitalised COVID-19 patients. - ACTT-2 data demonstrated baricitinib improved clinical outcomes and increased recovery rates of hospitalised COVID-19 patients. - There was a 35% lower mortality rate overall in the group taking baricitinib (5.1% vs 7.8%).