FDA Grants VERO Biotech Expanded Access Emergency Use for the Treatment of Patients with COVID-19, with the GENOSYL® DS, the First and Only FDA-Approved Tankless System for the Delivery of Inhaled Nitric Oxide

The recently FDA-approved GENOSYL® inhaled nitric oxide may have pulmonary and antiviral benefits in treating pulmonary hypertension and acute infectious diseases associated with the novel coronavirus[1] GENOSYL® DS facilitates outpatient use of inhaled nitric oxide in the treatment of cardiopulmonary symptoms associated with COVID-19