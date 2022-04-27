NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM Thursday AFTERNOON THROUGH Thursday EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA....MUCH OF NEW JERSEY AND NORTHERN DELAWARE... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA AND MUCH OF NEW JERSEY... The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relatively humidity, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued from Friday morning through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Sussex, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon, Somerset, Middlesex, Western Monmouth, Eastern Monmouth, Mercer, Gloucester, Camden, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Atlantic, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Southeastern Burlington, Carbon, Monroe, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Delaware, Philadelphia, Western Chester, Eastern Chester, Western Montgomery, Eastern Montgomery, Upper Bucks and Lower Bucks. * TIMING...Late Thursday morning into Thursday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 40s. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions possible. Increased risk for rapid wildfire growth and spread. Prescribed burns may get out of control. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidities, and dry fuels. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website. &&