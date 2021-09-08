FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spreadsheet Validation:

Best Practices to Maintain Compliance

An FDAnews/CenterWatch Webinar

Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, 1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. EDT

https://wcg.swoogo.com/spreadsheet-validation-best-practices-to-maintain-compliance

Perch on the shoulder of an expert on spreadsheet validation ... look on in real time as he highlights potential pitfalls and defines innovative validation approaches ... ask why he does this instead of that ... and get feedback.

Discover the tips and tricks that will help one streamline the spreadsheet validation process for quick-and-final FDA approval.

Attendees will:

  • Discuss FDA examples of noncompliance and regulatory concerns with respect to 21 CFR 210-211, 21 CFR Part 11 and 21 CFR Part 820
  • Determine spreadsheet validation gaps the FDA targets
  • Choose an approach for efficient and repeatable validation that fits into a traditional QA and validation processes
  • Generate spreadsheet specifications and qualification protocols
  • Test spreadsheets and macros
  • Plan, manage and resource an effective project

Close the compliance gap before one faces FDA warnings and liabilities.

Interested in registering multiple sites?

Call (888) 838-5578 in the U.S. or +1 (703) 538-7600 globally

to learn about our special multisite discount.

Tuition:

$297 per site

Easy Ways to Register:

Online: https://wcg.swoogo.com/spreadsheet-validation-best-practices-to-maintain-compliance

By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600

