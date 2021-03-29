FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modern SOP and Quality Systems:
Streamlined, Effective and Flexible Compliance for the 21st Century
A Virtual Workshop Presented by WCG FDAnews and Cerulean Associates LLC
Tuesday, May 11 & Thursday, May 13, 2021, 10:00 am – 4:30 pm EDT
https://wcg.swoogo.com/modern-sop-and-quality-systems
Are one's SOPs written for the auditor or to help staff? Far too often, SOP documents end up reading like a complicated legal document when what people really need is something they can digest every day.
This virtual workshop provides an opportunity to hear from John Avellanet — an acknowledged SOP expert who's defended SOPs and policies to government inspectors and litigators alike — who will show the practical techniques to streamline and simplify policies and procedures, all while strengthening compliance. Attendees will also share experiences and learn from fellow attendees who are confronting the same issues.
By attending this virtual workshop one will find:
- What inspection questions to expect about SOPs and policies
- How to take advantage of the Policy-SOP-Task Outline hierarchy
- How to use forms, checklists and templates to reinforce compliance
- How to make procedures and policies less like a wall of text and more understandable and followable
- And much more…
Attend this highly-interactive, two-day virtual workshop that will teach the practical techniques needed for writing fast-read, flexible and compliant SOPs — SOPs that will meet FDA requirements as well as today's globalized expectations.
Multi-attendee discounts available!
Significant tuition discounts are available for teams of two or more from the same company.
Virtual Workshop Details:
Tuition:
$597
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://wcg.swoogo.com/modern-sop-and-quality-systems
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
