FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Real-World Lessons from Companies Navigating the Challenges in Achieving
EU-MDR Certification
A Free FDAnews Webinar, Sponsored by ComplianceQuest
Thursday, July 8, 2021 • 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. EDT
https://info.fdanews.com/real-world-lessons-from-companies
Medical device regulations in the EU changed in major ways on May 26, 2021 with the implementation of the EU-MDR and bringing a device to market requires certification under these new expectations.
Do you know the steps to take to get certified? Have you outlined your framework for minimizing delays? Are you prepared to make a concerted effort to collaborate on these issues?
Using real-world lessons from companies who have already gone through the process, ComplianceQuest will provide a detailed understanding of the EU-MDR requirements and regulations. Determine how to best review a company's quality management systems and come up with a timeline for any necessary adjustments. Through this free webinar, attendees and their team will prepare for these inevitable adjustments and successfully navigate the process.
This free webinar will cover:
- What to know about expected challenges during the transition
- Where to focus and prioritize in the EU-MDR certification process
- Coordinating and planning around a Notified Body
- Balancing the Technical file and QMS audit review
- Creating product technical documentation and clinical study documentation for certification
- How to incorporate the new EU-MDR framework into the company's quality management system
- Getting ready for the EUDAMED database
- Coordinating and planning around EU-MDR expectations
- Minimizing the impact of EU-MDR changes on company operations
Don't miss this chance to gain expert insight into real world experiences that one can leverage for a successful certification path.
