FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Medical Technology:
Fundamentals and Emerging Regulations
A Free FDAnews Webinar, Sponsored by ComplianceQuest
Thursday, March 18, 2021, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT
http://info.fdanews.com/artificial-intelligence-and-machine-learning-in-medical-technology
Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) will be among the top innovations in medical technology this decade. Get ready to join the revolution.
Don't be left behind — this free webinar explains what one must know about the fundamentals and emerging regulations.
While the possibilities are vast, AI and ML are accompanied by many issues and challenges for manufacturers, clinicians/technicians, engineers, quality assurance, regulatory affairs, clinical professionals and regulators.
Sundeep Agarwal, General Manager of Compliance & Regulatory Affairs for Datt Mediproducts Ltd., will explain the basics and emerging regulations coming out of today's — and tomorrow's — regulatory environment. He'll address manufacturers' challenges in designing a compliant AI framework that is safe, effective and beneficial for human health around the world, including:
- Introduction to artificial intelligence (AI)
- Overview of the regulatory framework of AI in the U.S. and EU
- AI-based software classification
- Quality system and good machine learning practices (GMLP)
- Medical specialties where current AI applications are used
- Challenges and issues with AI
- Potential benefits of AI in medical devices and healthcare
Get a handle on AI and ML with this free webinar. Don't miss the medical technology revolution.
About FDAnews:
FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations
