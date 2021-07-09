FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auditing Contractors and Suppliers:
A Guide for Drugmakers
FDAnews Management Report
https://www.fdanews.com/products/61510
The best contractors and suppliers have been chosen but how does one ensure they're maintaining standards?
Auditing Contractors and Suppliers is a comprehensive guide that will help readers build a GMP auditing program to oversee the quality of incoming goods and services. Learn to determine what type of audit to use in different situations, when and how often audits should be performed, who should be involved in the actual audit, how the process should be documented and the format for reporting results. Find the tools needed to set audit priorities and ensure products meet regulatory requirements and one's own high-quality standards.
This report will cover:
● GMP audit basics
a. Understanding different types of audits
b. The five primary principles of GMP audits
c. Regulatory requirements
● Setting audit priorities and procedures
a. Determining what systems should be audited
b. Planning the timing and frequency of audits
c. Conducting risk-based audit planning
● Documenting and recording an audit
a. Collecting audit information and audit findings
b. Documenting and formulating audit details and findings
c. Using audit checklists
● Following up on audit recommendations
a. Understanding key aspects of the final wrap-up meeting
b. Developing a plan for carrying out recommendations
This report includes a full-scale guide on moving through the audit process and ensuring contractors and suppliers remain compliant. Find the tools one needs to build an effective audit program — and ensure products meet quality and regulatory requirements.
