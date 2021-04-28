FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Audits in the World of COVID-19 and Beyond:
Are You Ready for Remote Audits?
A Free FDAnews Webinar, Sponsored by MasterControl, Inc.
Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. EDT
http://info.fdanews.com/audits-in-the-world-of-covid-19-and-beyond?free_webinar_source=HP
Think COVID-19 has pushed the limits in going remote? Think again, as remote audits are poised to continue after the pandemic subsides. This free webinar explains how remote audits work, how regulatory bodies view them and some of the tools available to make the process easier.
Now's the time to prepare so one can stay competitive and compliant post-pandemic.
Many life sciences companies were clinging to paper pre-pandemic, unable to imagine a scenario where digitization would become necessary. That world is gone, with a remote revolution just beginning, including remote regulatory and supplier audits.
Natalie Weber, a quality engineer at MasterControl, Inc., will explain the new landscape of remote audits, clarifying:
- How remote audits are conducted and what they include
- Why digitizing is the only way to perform remote audits
- Regulators' attitudes toward remote audits
Don't get caught relying on paper in a digital, remote-audit world.
Webinar Details:
