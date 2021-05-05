FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ready to take advantage of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health's (CDRH) new Accreditation Scheme for Conformity Assessment (ASCA) pilot program?

There are definite benefits to devicemakers when they participate — ASCA allows accredited testing laboratories to assess the conformance of a device with FDA-recognized standards.

After all, it was the FDA's goal when it launched the pilot in September 2020 to increase the consistency and predictability with which testing will meet recognized standards.

In this webinar, two members of King & Spalding's FDA and Life Sciences practice — Elaine Tseng, a partner, and Quynh Hoang, a senior regulatory consultant and 24-year veteran of CDRH — will give an overview of the ASCA pilot, show attendees how to conform to it and use it to their advantage, explaining:

  • Who may participate in the ASCA pilot
  • Pros and cons of participating
  • What participants can expect
  • Implications of the ASCA pilot moving forward
  • What information is made available on pilot participants

Understand the potential impact of the ASCA on your testing plans.

Interested in registering multiple sites?

Call (888) 838-5578 in the U.S. or +1 (703) 538-7600 globally

to learn about our special multisite discount.

Webinar Details:

CDRH's New Accreditation Scheme for Conformity Assessment:

Impacts on Your Future Testing Plans and FDA Submissions

An FDAnews Webinar

Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m. EDT

https://wcg.swoogo.com/cdrh-new-accreditation-scheme-for-conformity-assessment

Tuition:

$287 per site

Easy Ways to Register:

Online: https://wcg.swoogo.com/cdrh-new-accreditation-scheme-for-conformity-assessment

By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600

About FDAnews:

FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations

Media Contact

Michelle Butler, FDAnews, 703.538.7600, mbutler@wcgclinical.com

 

SOURCE FDAnews

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.