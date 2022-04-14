Communicating directly with consumers online? Stay compliant, avoid enforcement action by FDA and FTC with this.
Communicating Directly with Consumers on Social Media:
What You Must Know About FDA and FTC Ad and Promo Rules
An FDAnews Webinar
Thursday, April 28, 2022, 11:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m. EDT
https://wcg.swoogo.com/communicating-directly-with-consumers-on-social-media
Drug and devicemakers don't let digital be a downfall. The FDA and FTC are putting renewed attention on manufacturers' direct online and social media communications with consumers.
This webinar will explain the must-know legal, regulatory and practical considerations associated with using such tools, so drug and devicemakersreach consumers directly while avoiding negative consequences.
In addition to dos and don'ts, the two presenters, partners in Ropes & Gray's Life Sciences Regulatory and Compliance practice group, will lead a thorough discussion of best practices using case studies. Kellie Combs, also cochair of the firm's crosspractice Digital Health group, and Josh Oyster will explain how to navigate the gray areas and manage risk, so consumer engagement is optimized in a compliant way, sharing:
- The regulatory framework and enforcement landscape, including relevant FDA guidance and recent Office of Prescription Drug Promotion (OPDP) warning and untitled letters, that is generally applicable to online and social media communications
- When the FDA or FTC may consider online or social media content to be attributable to a product manufacturer, including considerations related to posts by company leadership and other personnel as well as healthcare professionals and patients who are connected to the company
- Distinctions between promotional and nonpromotional communications on social media and the legal requirements and special considerations that apply to each, such as content, tone and disclaimers
- How to convey key product information and engage with consumers in a compliant way, including by using consumer-friendly language and presenting safety and risk information across a variety of online and social media platforms
- Considerations for a risk-based, practical approach to managing risk online and in social media communications, including those related to product profile, novelty and frequency of information provided, and monitoring of user-generated content, among others
Avoid the FDA's next untitled or warning letter. Ensure direct social media consumer communications are compliant by attending this webinar.
