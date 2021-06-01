FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Create a Quality Culture to Aid Risk Management:
Dynamic Behaviors that Achieve Quality and Business Objectives
An FDAnews Webinar
Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m. EDT
https://wcg.swoogo.com/create-a-quality-culture-to-aid-risk-management
How does one's quality culture stack up? Products and compliance — not to mention meeting business objectives — depend on one that is healthy.
Get a handle on how culture is created, shaped and changed with this webinar, so one can design — and sustain — a good quality culture within an organization.
Teresa Gorecki, Practice Director, Compliance Architects®, and Kenneth Ray, Principal Consultant, Kenneth G Ray, LLC, will share how to recognize the behaviors that shape a healthy quality culture, how to diagnose and measure the health of your organization's quality culture and how to take one's — and one's products — beyond what you thought possible, by explaining:
- The importance quality culture in life sciences as described by the FDA, including the role of quality culture in quality by design (QbD) and Case for Quality (CoQ)
- The research-based behavioral model of quality culture in life sciences, including how employee experiences and beliefs drive behaviors and the reinforcing system dynamics between expressed beliefs, observed behaviors, business systems/structures and underlying culture
- The interdependency of quality culture, quality management systems (QMS), and risk management and how these systems and observed beliefs/behaviors influence effectiveness and desired outcomes
- How to apply this model to measure and diagnose the current quality culture of a life science organization
- An in-depth look at quality culture and risk management, including how to identify specific actions that will influence quality culture toward desired outcomes
They'll highlight the Quality Pulse® behavior model, a research-based quality culture diagnostic assessment for use in life sciences, revealing that when used in conjunction with risk assessment tools and QMS, an organization can achieve its quality and business objectives.
This is the opportunity to go beyond basic culture metrics to create and sustain a healthy quality culture going forward.


Webinar Details:
Tuition:
$287 per site
