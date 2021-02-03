FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Effective Auditing for Manufacturing Quality

An FDAnews Webinar

Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, 1:30-3:00 p.m. EST

https://www.fdanews.com/effectaudmanufacturing

Conducting effective manufacturing audits?

Learn to identify and correct issues before they impact operations. Run processes and business smoothly.

Gain confidence that the product meets the necessary quality standards and ensure compliance. Susan Schniepp has 40 years of high-level quality assurance experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Susan will lead a 90-minute panel discussion with Seyed Khorashahi and Steve Lynn from Regulatory Compliance Associates® Inc. The panel will help attendees prepare, organize and streamline the audit approach so one can identify quality issues or work with clients on solutions to establish a more robust operation that stands up to regulatory scrutiny.

Discover ways to identify quality issues before they negatively impact business:

  • How to use a risk-based approach to audits
  • Understand the importance of quality culture and regulatory requirements identifying quality culture
  • Steps to take with the manufacturer when a quality issue is identified
  • What are the best practices for documenting and tracking resolutions to identified issues
  • How to work effectively with the manufacturer to implement quality risk management concepts
  • What one must know about key regulations

Use risk-based approaches to manufacturing audits and identify and mitigate quality issues before they impact business operations.

Interested in registering multiple sites?

Call (888) 838-5578 in the U.S. or +1 (703) 538-7600 globally

to learn about our special multisite discount.

Webinar Details:

Effective Auditing for Manufacturing Quality

An FDAnews Webinar

Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, 1:30-3:00 p.m. EST

https://www.fdanews.com/effectaudmanufacturing

Easy Ways to Register:

Online: https://www.fdanews.com/effectaudmanufacturing

By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600

About FDAnews:

FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations

Media Contact

Michelle Butler, FDAnews, 703.538.7600, mbutler@wcgclinical.com

 

SOURCE FDAnews

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.