Conducting effective manufacturing audits?
Learn to identify and correct issues before they impact operations. Run processes and business smoothly.
Gain confidence that the product meets the necessary quality standards and ensure compliance. Susan Schniepp has 40 years of high-level quality assurance experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Susan will lead a 90-minute panel discussion with Seyed Khorashahi and Steve Lynn from Regulatory Compliance Associates® Inc. The panel will help attendees prepare, organize and streamline the audit approach so one can identify quality issues or work with clients on solutions to establish a more robust operation that stands up to regulatory scrutiny.
Discover ways to identify quality issues before they negatively impact business:
- How to use a risk-based approach to audits
- Understand the importance of quality culture and regulatory requirements identifying quality culture
- Steps to take with the manufacturer when a quality issue is identified
- What are the best practices for documenting and tracking resolutions to identified issues
- How to work effectively with the manufacturer to implement quality risk management concepts
- What one must know about key regulations
Use risk-based approaches to manufacturing audits and identify and mitigate quality issues before they impact business operations.
