Drug professionals see what promotional communications stand up to new FDA scrutiny? Here's how to stay compliant.
What drugmakers don't know about the FDA's Office of Prescription Drug Promotion's (OPDP) enforcement trends can hurt them.
With the agency's priorities changing, and its associated accelerated use of untitled and warning letters, drugmakers need to take steps now to ensure their ads and promos comply. This webinar will show them how.
Mark Senak, senior vice president and partner at FleishmanHillard, has a unique background that blends expertise in law, communications, public health and public relations. He'll walk attendees through what's needed to understand and do to avoid OPDP enforcement action, sharing the latest trends and FDA research to understand the most frequent mistakes and avoid the greatest risks.
He'll also share the issues that have tripped up other drugmakers and the types of communications vehicles that will put professionals in the crosshairs of enforcement action, along with:
- The most common ad and promo violations that trigger regulatory action by the FDA
- The most recent trends with respect to enforcement and different types of promotional communications, especially in response to direct-to-consumer (DTC) promotions
- How digital and social promotional communications have impacted enforcement, including via Twitter and Facebook
- The most frequently cited violations by OPDP, including the uptick in preapproval promotion, and how these have changed over the years
- How current OPDP research might impact future enforcement, such as communicating about products that have Accelerated Approval
Drugmakers can avoid OPDP enforcement action by identifying and getting ahead of the hazards. This webinar will provide the answers.
