FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FDA Drug GMP Facility Inspections During the Pandemic
Wednesday, March 10, 2021, 1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m. EST
https://www.fdanews.com/fdadruggmpinspect
Has one's inspection timeline been thrown for a loop because of COVID-19? How exactly will sites move forward with the FDA?
The FDA restarted inspections last summer under a new guidance and during this webinar FDA inspections expert Kalah Auchincloss will share how assessments are proceeding and what criteria the FDA is using to determine which sites are inspected. Through Auchincloss' experienced perspective, gain insights into how to prepare for an on-site inspection, from extended records requests to appropriate personnel access. We'll also consider how the FDA is deciding on remote inspections and ways to equip your team for this method of assessment.
During this webinar, we will cover:
● FDA Criteria for In-Person Inspections
a. Safety and the COVID-19 advisory rating system
● Alternatives to On-Site Inspections
a. Records requests, including access to electronic databases, screen
shots, live-video functions or long-running documents
b. Remote and hybrid assessments
c. Appropriate personnel access
● Preparation for FDA Inspections
a. Gaining clarity on domestic inspections criteria
b. Standard approaches to 704(a) requests
● The Likelihood of Foreign Inspections Resuming
a. Mutual recognition agreements (MRA)
b. Pharmaceutical inspection co-operation schemes (PIC/S)
● Update on the FDA's latest guidances and public announcements regarding
inspections during COVID
Whether a site is chosen for an on-site inspection, will go through a remote review or is awaiting assessment, one needs to be prepared. Let us help ensure one's team is ready for interactions with the FDA now and as the pandemic begins to ease.
