FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FDA Medical Device Inspections in the Postpandemic World:
Are You Ready for New Approaches and Methods?
An FDAnews Webinar
Thursday, March 17, 2022, 1:30 p.m.–3:00 p.m. EDT
https://wcg.swoogo.com/fda-medical-device-inspections
If FDA scrutiny of the company facility has felt a little light over the past two years of the pandemic, prepare now for the agency to make up for lost time as it transitions back to its normal schedule. The company facility is next.
Make no mistake: "normal operations" does not mean normal inspection methods. The FDA developed novel approaches to conducting inspections during the pandemic, including remote record reviews and other virtual activities. And it will undoubtedly continue using the most effective of these going forward, even postpandemic.
Prepare for all possibilities — traditional on-site, fully remote or hybrid — with this webinar.
Seyed Khorashahi, executive vice president and CTO of Regulatory Compliance Associates, will share the most likely inspection scenarios and practical preparation strategies, including:
- How to use a risk-based approach to inspection preparations
- How to prepare by establishing inspection hosting procedures and practicing readiness
- What to expect from the time the FDA investigators arrive until they leave
- What to do after the inspection
- What regulators may look for going forward into 2022
- What alternative tools the FDA may use for oversight of regulated products
Don't get caught off guard when the FDA calls. Inspection success starts here.
Webinar Details:
