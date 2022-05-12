Want to get all your questions about the FDA's alternative inspection tools answered by former agency officials? Here's how.
Get ready for the FDA to ramp up its good manufacturing practice (GMP) inspections, with what will likely be permanent changes to its methods. If drugmakers aren't getting ready now, they won't be prepared for the next inspection.
Based on insights from seven inspections experts, six of whom are former FDA officials, FDA's Alternative Inspection Tools: Expert Answers to Drug and Biologics Manufacturers' Questions explains everything needed to know about how FDA inspections are changing and exactly what and how they must be addressed.
Its useful question-and-answer format takes readers through these new remote methods that are designed for efficiency. They'll understand the implications and know how to navigate it all to stay compliant, from an explanation of the FDA's new approaches and their statutory authority to how the agency will carry of these new tools into the postpandemic era.
Management report takeaways:
- When a records request is mandatory vs. voluntary
- How preparing for a remote inspection is different from getting ready for an onsite inspection
- How to respond nimbly to FDA records requests and share them securely
- Whether the FDA will classify the results of a Remote Interactive Evaluation (RIE) since it won't issue a 483
- Can/will the FDA use RIEs in place of onsite inspections?
- How the FDA may use Mutual Recognition Agreements with other countries to lighten the inspection load
If drugmakers want to pass their next inspection, FDA's Alternative Inspection Tools: Expert Answers to Drug and Biologics Manufacturers' Questions is a must.
