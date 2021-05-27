FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FDA's Big Global Quality Harmonization Dilemma:
Can the Agency Reconcile ICH, PICS & Domestic Manufacturing Initiatives During a Pandemic?
Thursday, June 10, 2021, 1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m. EDT
The pharmaceutical quality landscape is changing with global harmonization. Will you be able to keep up? The FDA's former top enforcement official prepares attendees with this webinar.
While the FDA had been pushing toward more global quality harmonization for decades, the pandemic put this into overdrive, as the agency focused on additional cooperation with foreign regulators.
Not to mention that lawmakers in the U.S. and beyond are focused on the risk created by global supply chains, as addressed in multiple provisions of the CARES Act.
Howard Sklamberg, a partner with Arnold & Porter and former FDA deputy commissioner for global regulatory operations and policy, will share how recent cooperation in inspections, regulator focus on global supply chains and other harmonization efforts will affect the company. Attendees will understand how it will affect the expectations and behavior of regulators, explaining:
- The future of the U.S.-EU Mutual Recognition Agreement and what it means for inspections
- The long-lasting effects of FDA's guidance on inspection alternatives during the pandemic — will these reforms continue?
- How the CARES Act provisions on the supply chain will affect harmonization and how companies should prepare
- The effect of pharmaceutical onshoring initiatives in the U.S. and Europe on harmonization efforts and what that means for manufacturers
- How to prepare for FDA's ongoing quality metrics initiatives
