Confused by the new distributor licensing standards? Former top FDA official explains the proposed rule so drug professionals can get ready.
FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FDA's New Distributor Licensing Standards:
What Manufacturers, Wholesale Distributors and Third-Party Logistics Providers Must Know
An FDAnews Webinar
Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 1:30 p.m.–3:00 p.m. EDT
https://wcg.swoogo.com/fdas-new-distributor-licensing-standards
Drugmakers need to be ready when the U.S. domestic prescription drug distribution is upended. The FDA's recent 50-page proposed rule may do just that when finalized, forcing manufacturers to adapt their processes to a whole new set of requirements.
This webinar, with a former senior FDA official, is the solution.
Arnold & Porter partner Howard Sklamberg and associate Abraham Gitterman will provide an in-depth understanding of the provisions in this long-awaited proposed rule and the potential implications for domestic prescription drug distribution operations.
Mr. Sklamberg, both a former deputy commissioner for global regulatory operations and policy and director of the Office of Compliance, and Mr. Gitterman will examine license exemptions, preemption of existing state and local laws and interaction with other Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) requirements, as well as:
- Updated and new requirements for licensing of wholesale drug distributors (WDD) and third-party logistics providers (3PL), including further clarifications for licensure exemptions
- The proposed framework for the FDA to establish Approved Organizations to review WDD, 3PL license applications
- The potential implications that this rule would have in preempting state/local laws
- How this proposed rule affects other related DSCSA requirements (e.g., use of authorized trading partners)
- The regulatory and rulemaking process for the FDA's proposed rule for WDD and 3PL licensing
The FDA's new set of prescription drug distribution regulations could mean massive changes to drug operations. This webinar will guide drug professionals through them.
Webinar Details:
FDA's New Distributor Licensing Standards:
What Manufacturers, Wholesale Distributors and Third-Party Logistics Providers Must Know
An FDAnews Webinar
Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 1:30 p.m.–3:00 p.m. EDT
https://wcg.swoogo.com/fdas-new-distributor-licensing-standards
Tuition:
$287 per site
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://wcg.swoogo.com/fdas-new-distributor-licensing-standards
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
About FDAnews:
FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations.
Media Contact
Michelle Butler, FDAnews, 703-538-7665, mbutler@fdanews.com
SOURCE FDAnews