FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovation's Next Wave:
Riding Digital Transformation Throughout the Medical Device Value Chain
A Free FDAnews Webinar, Sponsored by ComplianceQuest
Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. EDT
https://info.fdanews.com/innovations-next-wave?free_webinar_source=HP
Want to stay compliant despite the newest push to be all-digital all the time? Supply chain disruptions along with new and pending regulations have only increased the pressure. Medical device and diagnostic (MD&D) companies must make big changes or risk noncompliance. This free webinar explains how to do just that.
Attendees will hear actual accounts of digital transformation, the challenges MD&D players faced and the adoption of flexible digital platforms that helped them increase speed to market, improve cost efficiency and maintain the high quality necessary to achieve regulatory compliance in this all-digital world.
Dik Hoogmoed, UK director for regulatory affairs and quality at Canon Medical Systems Europe B.V., J. Cris Salinas, MD, senior director, global healthcare and life sciences at Salesforce and Prashanth Rajendran, ComplianceQuest CEO, will provide an understanding of the new challenges and how to overcome them, sharing:
- Changes one must make to the way products are manufactured and serviced to stay compliant
- What the new EU Medical Device Regulation (EU-MDR) and forthcoming In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (EU-IVDR) mean for you
- How to address increased complexity in tracking and tracing
- Best practices for introducing quality processes to new suppliers
- Which processes one will need to reimagine in order to reduce costs and accelerate decisionmaking
- Regulatory implications in an all-digital world
The all-digital, all the time drive is the opportunity to reinvent the organization's value chain and stay compliant. This free webinar is how to get there.
Webinar Details:
Innovation's Next Wave:
Riding Digital Transformation Throughout the Medical Device Value Chain
A Free FDAnews Webinar, Sponsored by ComplianceQuest
Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. EDT
https://info.fdanews.com/innovations-next-wave?free_webinar_source=HP
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://info.fdanews.com/innovations-next-wave?free_webinar_source=HP
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
About FDAnews:
FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations
Media Contact
Michelle Butler, FDAnews, 703.538.7600, mbutler@wcgclinical.com
SOURCE FDAnews