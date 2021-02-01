FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lab X.0:
Addressing Quality and Compliance Challenges in Laboratory Operations in the COVID-19 All-Digital Era
A Free FDAnews Webinar, Sponsored by Xybion
Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST
http://info.fdanews.com/lab-x0?free_webinar_source=FDAnewsEvent
Is COVID-19 testing the boundaries and limitations of one's quality and compliance processes and systems? The pandemic has affected all laboratory operations in regulated industries from test and clinical trial sites, to ordering physicians, to diagnostic labs, to the healthcare system. As laboratories struggle to meet the demand of test collection sites with full regulatory quality and compliance, they must find ways to expedite their core business processes at the same time. Likewise, the new normal of replacing outdated systems with the latest digital technologies has become the unwritten requirement for success in the Life Sciences Industry.
Leading laboratories and life sciences companies are experiencing how digital transformation is an opportunity to overcome regulatory challenges and modernize their business processes with an advanced digital LIMS unified with Quality, Compliance, predictive risk mitigation, Instrument Calibration, Training Records, document management, and Sample Management.
Regulated businesses can now leverage compliance, quality, and digital lab information systems holistically and remotely from the cloud.
To meet the requirements of today's challenges, all regulated businesses must:
- Enabling tracking and tracing from collection site to healthcare providers and regulatory bodies.
- Create a new paradigm for the post-COVID-19 world of holistic digital quality and compliance management.
- Always be ready for e-Audit, e-Sourcing and e-Inspections.
- Bring results to markets at rapid speeds with full regulatory compliance in the digital workplace.
Please join our webinar to learn how one can benefit from the latest advancements in Quality and Compliance with Unified LIMS.
