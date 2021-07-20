FALLS CHURCH, Va. , July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On-Site Inspections:

They're Back — But When, Where and How

An FDAnews Webinar

Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, 1:30 p.m.3:00 p.m. EDT

https://wcg.swoogo.com/on-site-inspections

The development and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines have helped the global health crisis take a positive turn in some parts of the world. This change has many manufacturers pushing to shift some practices back to pre-pandemic norms — including a return to on-site inspections and audits.

How can drug and devicemakers effectively merge the best practices for conducting on-site and virtual inspections?

During the pandemic, regulatory agencies developed guidance on conducting virtual audits and there have long been guidelines around on-site audits. This webinar will bring those two sets of expectations together to consider how post-pandemic audits may look. Regulatory compliance experts Sue Schniepp, Seyed Khorashahi and Steve Lynn will share insights on the likely structure of blended on-site and virtual inspections and audits — and explore ways to merge these best practices and develop an efficient, effective model.

During this webinar, they'll cover:

● Virtual Audit Practices

         a. Best practices for conducting virtual audits

● On-site Audit Practices

         a. Best practices for conducting on-site audits

● Models for Post-Pandemic Audits

         a. Frameworks for combining virtual audits and on-site audits

         b. Improving effectiveness and efficiency

         c. Maintaining oversight of suppliers, contract manufacturers and test

             laboratories

         d. Understanding the operational changes needed to keep facilities safe

             during on-site inspections

The journey to pre-pandemic practices has already begun and on-site audits and inspections are on their way back. Prepare for these changes and get the insights needed to merge virtual practices with on-site interactions during this webinar.

Webinar Details:

