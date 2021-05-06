FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- If one is basing their cleaning processes on past use or available cleaning chemicals on site, one is wasting production time and money — not to mention risking Form 483s or warning letters.
This free webinar explains how to develop and optimize cleaning processes to ensure current good manufacturing practices (cGMPs).
With ever-increasing numbers of cleaning validation-related inspection findings, it's now vital to use a risk-based approach to identify cleaning process parameters and intentionally develop the resulting processes.
Thomas Altmann, global technical manager at Ecolab, will explain how cleaning processes can be evaluated using bench scale studies, sharing:
- How to improve or optimize cleaning processes using experiments (from ASTM E3106-18, the "Standard Guide for Science-Based and Risk-Based Cleaning Process Development and Validation")
- How to perform an assessment on all cleaning processes to determine the variable factors that influence cleaning effectiveness and performance (from the European Commission's EU Guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practice Annex 15)
- How laboratory bench scale studies can be used to identify an effective cleaning process
- How to evaluate lab trials and translate resulting data into manufacturing instructions and SOPs
Webinar Details:
Optimize Cleaning Processes to Maximize Production Time:
Critical Cleaning Process Parameter Identification and Cleaning Process Development
A Free FDAnews Webinar, Sponsored by Ecolab
Thursday, May 20, 2021, 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. EDT
https://info.fdanews.com/optimize-cleaning-processes?free_webinar_source=HP
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://info.fdanews.com/optimize-cleaning-processes?free_webinar_source=HP
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
