FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pharmaceutical Naming Regulation:
Understanding the Latest Developments
An FDAnews Webinar
Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, 1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m. EST
https://wcg.swoogo.com/pharmaceutical-naming-regulation
Will the proposed drug name stand up to FDA scrutiny?
The FDA's recently released naming guidance has several key additions and changes one must understand when developing names. Failure to follow the guidelines could create confusion and lead to medication errors.
Susan M. Proulx, PharmD, Managing Director, Drug Safety at Leaderboard Branding, is an international leader in preventing medication errors due to brand name confusion. During this webinar she'll share:
- How the prescreening process relates to attributes that may contribute to medication errors in naming drugs
- Suggested methods of evaluating the risk of medication errors related to naming
- The FDA process for notifying applicants that have similar names in the FDA queue
- The phonetic and orthographic computer analysis (POCA) criteria and its use in evaluating name similarity
- The FDA-suggested process for evaluating promotional aspects of a proprietary name
- The tasks necessary for conducting name simulation studies
Create new drug names that won't cause confusion. This webinar with a drug-naming expert will get attendees there.
Interested in registering multiple sites?
Call (888) 838-5578 in the U.S. or +1 (703) 538-7600 globally
to learn about our special multisite discount.
Webinar Details:
Tuition:
$297 per site
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://wcg.swoogo.com/pharmaceutical-naming-regulation
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
About FDAnews:
FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations
