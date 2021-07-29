FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pharmaceutical Quality Risk Management:
Navigating the Intersection Between Regulatory Requirements & Risk Management
An FDAnews Webinar
Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, 1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m. EDT
https://wcg.swoogo.com/pharmaceutical-quality-risk-management
How solid is one's QRM?
The key to compliance in a world filled with increasing risk lies in quality risk management (QRM) principles and tools. But understanding the principles and how to apply them are not well-described in the regulations.
With many organizations making or having recently made decisions about how to maintain production levels given the pandemic, this webinar is a tremendous opportunity to explore the risks and apply risk-based decisionmaking to fully understand the long-term impacts.
Amanda McFarland, a QRM and microbiology senior consultant with ValSource, Inc., will clarify the regulations relative to risk management and how to apply the principles of QRM to do just that, sharing:
- Best practices related to QRM program development and execution, including process, people and documentation
- Ways to integrate QRM into quality systems such as change control and investigations and how integration can benefit your organization
- The PIC/S Aide-Memoire on QRM and how one can prepare for a QRM program inspection
- How to evaluate the risk management tools available to meet regulatory requirements, such as PHA, REM, HACCP and FMEA
- Recognize the critical QRM regulations that apply to pharma such as ICH 9, ICH Q10, ISO 14644 and Annex 1
While risk is everywhere and ever-increasing, this webinar will enable attendees to use the principles of QRM and risk-based decisionmaking to ensure compliance going forward.
Interested in registering multiple sites?
Call (888) 838-5578 in the U.S. or +1 (703) 538-7600 globally
to learn about our special multisite discount.
Webinar Details:
Tuition:
$297 per site
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://wcg.swoogo.com/pharmaceutical-quality-risk-management
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
